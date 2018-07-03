Economic, political unilateralism doomed to fail - Rouhani

3 July 2018 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 3

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned of threats posed by economic, political, and environmental unilateralism to global ties and interaction.

“Unilateralism (and indifference towards the opinions of the international community) in the sectors of security, politics, environment and economy is doomed to fail,” Rouhani said in a meeting with merchants and businessmen in Switzerland, ILNA news agency reported on July 3.

He added that forging closer ties among nations is the most important need of today's world.

The Iranian president also said that the Islamic Republic would continue to comply with its commitments under international agreements and organizations.

“We are after legal, friendly and constructive ties with the world,” Rouhani stressed.

Heading a ranking delegation, Rouhani arrived in Bern on Monday and held a closed-door meeting with senior Swiss officials at Hotel Bellevue Palace.

He also referred to his trip to Switzerland and said, “My visit indicates that both counties are resolved to continue their friendly and commercial relations”.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran, Switzerland sign 3 documents on mutual co-op
Politics 14:56
Rouhani warns US against blocking Iran crude exports
Business 10:33
Rouhani leaves Tehran to Switzerland, Austria for key talks
Politics 2 July 13:22
Iran's Rouhani urges to remain calm in face of US sanctions
Politics 28 June 14:25
Iran president inaugurates 2nd phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery
Business 28 June 12:30
Iran, Switzerland sign MoU on railway cooperation
Business 23 June 09:37
Iran, Switzerland sign MoU on railway cooperation
Business 20 June 14:15
Iran president instructs government to tackle ‘unreasonable’ high prices
Business 20 June 11:50
Iran’s president to visit Switzerland, Austria
Politics 18 June 15:34
Rouhani, Macron discuss mutual ties, JCPOA over phone
Politics 13 June 08:48
Iran in talks to send manpower to Germany, Switzerland – Official
Business 11 June 12:03
Rouhani urges Iran and Russia to step up dialogue after US pullout from nuclear deal
Russia 9 June 13:29
Iran's Rouhani to travel to China on June 8 - envoy
Politics 7 June 16:42
Mistrust killing the nuclear deal, not Trump
Commentary 31 May 17:23
CBI OKs Iranian exchange offices to trade foreign currencies
Economy news 25 May 12:18
Istanbul hosts historic meeting between Rouhani, King Abdullah ‎ ‎
Politics 19 May 15:38
Rouhani calls for imposing pressure on US for violating nuclear deal
Politics 16 May 13:01
Russian senior diplomat, EU ambassador discuss situation around Iran nuclear deal
Russia 15 May 09:25