Economic, political unilateralism doomed to fail - Rouhani

Tehran, Iran, July 3

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned of threats posed by economic, political, and environmental unilateralism to global ties and interaction.



“Unilateralism (and indifference towards the opinions of the international community) in the sectors of security, politics, environment and economy is doomed to fail,” Rouhani said in a meeting with merchants and businessmen in Switzerland, ILNA news agency reported on July 3.



He added that forging closer ties among nations is the most important need of today's world.



The Iranian president also said that the Islamic Republic would continue to comply with its commitments under international agreements and organizations.



“We are after legal, friendly and constructive ties with the world,” Rouhani stressed.



Heading a ranking delegation, Rouhani arrived in Bern on Monday and held a closed-door meeting with senior Swiss officials at Hotel Bellevue Palace.



He also referred to his trip to Switzerland and said, “My visit indicates that both counties are resolved to continue their friendly and commercial relations”.

