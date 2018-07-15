President Rouhani underlines solidarity to defy US plots

15 July 2018 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged cooperation among all branches of power to confront the US conspiracies, Irna reported.

Coordination among all branches of power and apparati to deter the US conspiracies is necessary, Hassan Rouhani said in a meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Leader received President Rouhani and his cabinet members on Sunday.

During the meeting, the president referred to enemies' efforts to cause concern for the Iranian people about the future and inflation expectations, and said that despite enemies' psychological and economic attempts, country's forex and rial revenues in this spring has increased as compared to the previous year.

President Rouhani briefed Ayatollah Khamenei on the performance of his cabinet during the meeting and underlined carrying out His Excellency's commands.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington would pull out of Iran nuclear deal and re-impose nuclear sanctions on Iran.

This is while most world powers, including Russia, China, and the European Union have repeatedly stressed that keeping the deal is in the interest of the world peace and security.

