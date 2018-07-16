Putin to not pass message to Trump on Iran's behalf at Helsinki summit - FM spokesman

Tehran, Iran, July 16

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver no message to US President Donald Trump on behalf of Iran during his upcoming meeting with the US president in Finland.

During his weekly press briefing on Monday, Qassemi strongly rejected media reports that President Putin is supposed to relay a message for Iran to Trump at Helsinki summit on Monday, Fars news agency reported on July 16.

Stressing that it is just “speculation”, he noted that the meeting between Putin and Trump had been planned weeks beforehand and they are going to discuss their own issues.

“We had no contact with the Russian government in this regard,” Qassemi said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to Iran-Oman ties, describing them as “good” and “transparent”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi sat for talks on a range of issues in Muscat on July 2.

During the talks, the two sides exchanged views on mutual as well as regional and international issues.

The meeting was held within the framework of regular consultations between Iranian and Omani delegations.

