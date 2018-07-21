Khamenei: no stop in talks with EU

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 21

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for continuation of negotiations with the Europeans after withdrawal of the US from nuclear deal.

Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian ambassadors and heads of Iran’s missions abroad on July 21, the official website of the leader reported.

Negotiations with the Europeans need not to stop, Khamenei said, adding that “however, we should not linger, waiting for the European pack. Meanwhile, the numerous tasks that need to be carried out inside the country should be followed up.”

He further said that resolving the country's problems through negotiation or relations with the US is a clear mistake.

“I have previously pointed out that US government’s words or even signatures cannot be relied on, thus negotiations with the US are useless.“

The US has fundamental issues with the essence of the Islamic establishment. Moreover, there are many countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America which have relations with the United States, yet they are facing plenty of problems, Khamenei added.

The Iranian leader said that the US opposition to Iran's nuclear and high-level uranium enrichment capabilities as well as its presence in region' arises from deep enmity towards the Islamic Republic’s power elements.

Regional influence is among Iran's power, security elements and strategic backdrop, that's why they oppose it, he said.

Khamenei went on to add that the US authorities seek to return to the position and status they enjoyed in Iran before the Islamic Revolution of 1979 and they will not be content with anything less than that.

