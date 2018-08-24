Iran: Europe's €18m budget has nothing to do with economic package for saving Iran deal

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

Europe's €18 million budget is related to Iran's cooperation with the European Union and has nothing to do with the EU proposed economic budget which is due to be offered in accordance with Iran nuclear deal, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said, IRNA news agency reported Aug. 24.

Bahram Qasemi made the remarks speaking to reporters when asked to comment about the budget allocated to Iran by the Europe.

'European Commission allocated €18 million on Thursday for the developmental projects due to be implemented in Iran. It is the first chunk of a €50 million budget set aside for the purpose by the European Commission,' Qasemi said.

The EU Foreign Policy chief Federica Mogherini and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif signed a joint statement in Tehran on April 16, 2016, which urged cooperation between Iran and the European Commission as the executive arm of the EU, the spokesman said.

Following the exchange of high-ranking delegations between the two sides, the cooperation entered executive phases in the areas of agriculture, immigration, industry and higher education, he added.

The European Commission has a significant role in strengthening cooperation between the European Union and Iran, Qasemi said, adding that supporting small- and medium-sized companies and rendering technical supplies to Trade Promotion Organization of Iran are part of these projects.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news