Iranian MPs withdraw impeachment request against education minister

2 September 2018 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

Iranian lawmakers have withdrawn the impeachment request against Minister of Education Seyyed Mohammad Bat'haei, the Iranian media outlets reported Sept. 2.

A group of MPs have submitted a letter to the parliament presidium and have called for ruling out the impeachment of the minister from the agenda due to the approaching outset of the new educational year.

Bat'haei was secluded to go to the parliament Sept. 4 to answer the questions of a number of lawmakers complaining about his ministry's poor performance.

Ahmad Amirabadi, a member of the parliament presidium ‎said that the parliament will not hold the impeachment session on Tuesday.

On Aug. 29, at least 20 lawmakers submitted a petition to the parliament presidium to impeach the minister, Iran’s media outlets reported.

Those seeking to impeach the education minister were focused on a series of issues linked to school budgets, the curriculum and alleged mismanagement as well as “neglecting the mother languages and creating ground for differences in the country rather than national consensus.”

Under the Constitution, lawmakers can impeach ministers when they deem it necessary. An impeachment motion can be submitted when it has at least ten signatures.

According to the law, the minister would have 10 days to appear before the lawmakers to answer their questions.

