Tehran, Iran, Sept. 4

Trend:

“Enemies” are targeting Iran’s oil, gas and petrochemical industries with sanctions to re-establish their dominance over the Iranian nation just like before the revolution in 1979, but it is a dream that will never come true, President Hassan Rouhani said Sept. 4, IRNA news agency reported.

Story still developing

