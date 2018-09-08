Iranian nation will never buckle under US pressure - Rouhani

8 September 2018 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 8

Trend:

President Hassan Rouhani said the Iranian nation would never buckle under the US economic pressure.

History shows that the nation of Iran will never give in to pressure forced upon it by foreign countries, Rouhani said on September 8, Tasnim news agency reported.

“During the eight-year war imposed by the regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain on the Islamic Republic of Iran in the 1980s, Iranians proved that they could overcome problems through resistance,” he added.

The president further slammed Washington’s double-standard policies by saying, “From one side they try to pressure the people of Iran, on another side they send us messages every day through various methods that we should come and negotiate together”.

He added, “[They say] we should negotiate here, we should negotiate there. We want to resolve the issues... should we see your message?.. or should we see your actions?”

On May 8, the US president pulled his country out of the JCPOA, which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).

Following the US exit, Iran and the remaining parties launched talks to save the accord.

Trump on August 6 signed an executive order re-imposing many sanctions on Iran, three months after pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal.

