Resistance against bullying powers will make them retreat, Khamenei says

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 9

Trend:

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said only oppressive power use the language of threat against other nations to terrify them, calling for resistance against such powers to make them retreat.

“If a nation is not scared of these methods; and moves in the path of truth and justice with bravery, confidence and belief in their capabilities, they will make the domineering powers to retreat,” Khamenei said on September 9 in a speech at the graduation ceremony of army cadets in the northern city of Noshahr, the official website of the leader reported.

He added that the powerful resistance of the Islamic Republic against the “Front of Arrogance” as a factor that led to the defeat of the oppressors of the world in perusing their goals in the region and reminded his audience.

Threatening, domineering, and bullying in words are the main methods used by oppressive powers to terrify other nations, he said.

"Since 40 years ago, Iran has been the target of the sabotage by the US and its allies. However, now Iran has grown from a small sapling into a big and fruitful tree. Despite the enemies' efforts and measures for countering it, Iran has attracted the hearts of other nations to the message of the revolution and has defeated the conspiracies of the US in the region.”

In another part of his speech, Khamenei called on the Armed forces to increase innovations, preparations and capabilities in academic, organizational, military, and other areas.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news