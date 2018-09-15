Iran says ready to thwart US sanctions

Iran's vice president said on Saturday that the country is prepared to thwart the US sanctions, IRNA reported.

A comprehensive program for countering the sanctions, including 12 detailed plans have been devised, the Head of Plan and Budget Organization Mohammad-Bagher Nobakht said to reporters.

He noted that one of the government's detailed plans has been made to address the turmoil in the currency market in cooperation with the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

Nobakht said that the government has a plan to make up to 1000,000 jobs annually.

US President Donald Trump has mounted pressure on Iran and on May 8 announced that Washington would withdraw from Iran's nuclear deal and re-impose nuclear-related sanctions on the country.

This is while most world powers, including Russia, China, and the European Union, have repeatedly stressed that keeping the deal is in the interest of the world peace and security.

