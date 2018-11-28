Iran deputy FM in Algeria to discuss mutual ties

28 November 2018 11:12 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Abbas Araqchi, arrived in Algeria on Wednesday to discuss expansion of bilateral relations between Iran and the African nation, IRNA reports.

Upon his arrival in Algiers, Araqchi told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) that the trip is in the framework of political talks and consulting regional and international issues.

Algeria is Iran's friend, he said, adding that both countries are maintaining close relations based on friendliness and mutual respect.

The 7th conference of Iran-Algeria joint committee is slated to be held in Algeria later today.

