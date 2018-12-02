Iran becomes world missile power despite sanctions: defense minister

Iran has become one of the world's missile powers despite the severe western sanctions on it over the past 40 years, Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Sunday.

"Iran is among the world's top powers in building missiles, radars, armored vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles," Hatami told official IRNA news agency.

"Iran has managed to attain a very desirable and acceptable performance in the field of defensive products and the (Iranian) Defense Ministry has become self-sufficient in defense industry despite tough sanctions by the arrogant powers in the past 40 years," he was quoted as saying.

On Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran's test of "a medium range ballistic missile that's capable of carrying multiple warheads ... violates UNSCR 2231."

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's Foreign Ministry dismissed the U.S. charges that Iran's ballistic missile tests have violated the UNSCR 2231 as "ridiculous."

"Iran's missile program has a defensive nature and is designed based on the needs of the country," Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by the ministry's website.

"No resolution at the UN Security Council has banned Iran's missile program or missile tests," Qasemi added.

