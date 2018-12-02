Iran becomes world missile power despite sanctions: defense minister

2 December 2018 23:37 (UTC+04:00)

Iran has become one of the world's missile powers despite the severe western sanctions on it over the past 40 years, Iran's Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Sunday.

"Iran is among the world's top powers in building missiles, radars, armored vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles," Hatami told official IRNA news agency.

"Iran has managed to attain a very desirable and acceptable performance in the field of defensive products and the (Iranian) Defense Ministry has become self-sufficient in defense industry despite tough sanctions by the arrogant powers in the past 40 years," he was quoted as saying.

On Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran's test of "a medium range ballistic missile that's capable of carrying multiple warheads ... violates UNSCR 2231."

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's Foreign Ministry dismissed the U.S. charges that Iran's ballistic missile tests have violated the UNSCR 2231 as "ridiculous."

"Iran's missile program has a defensive nature and is designed based on the needs of the country," Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by the ministry's website.

"No resolution at the UN Security Council has banned Iran's missile program or missile tests," Qasemi added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran to continue missile tests to build up defense: military spokesman
Politics 18:58
Iran needs to buy second-hand aircraft during sanctions
Economy 17:11
Iran creates mechanism for obtaining oil money from South Korea
Economy 16:00
Iran announces volume of sugar beet produced in Hashtrood county
Business 15:21
Iranian expert: Special attention should be paid to gas flares
Business 15:05
Iran faces no problems with flights despite restrictions on fuel supply
Iran 14:44
Latest
Bahrain's cabinet resigns for new gov't formation after elections
Arab World 22:36
Macron visits vandalized sites in Paris ahead of emergency meeting
Europe 21:33
Kazakhstan's transit traffic via TITR surges (Exclusive)
Economy 20:47
First day of FIG Congress wraps up in Baku (PHOTO) (UPDATED)
Society 20:31
China wants to strengthen partnership with Portugal: Xi
China 20:21
Macron mulls state of emergency after worst unrest in decades
Europe 19:14
Iran to continue missile tests to build up defense: military spokesman
Politics 18:58
Launch of Falcon 9 rocket in California postponed for extra checks of 2nd stage
US 18:03
Iran needs to buy second-hand aircraft during sanctions
Economy 17:11