Iran implementing main part of FATF

19 June 2019 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Presently, the main part of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is being implemented in Iran, Executive Director of Iran's Saderat Bank, Hojjatollah Seydi, said.

There will be no problems with full implementation of FATF in Iran, Seydi added, Trend reports referring to ILNA.

Of course, the issue connected with FATF has become a political issue in Iran, he said.

Although two of the FATF conventions condemning money laundering, terrorism financing have been ratified in Iran, two conventions (Palermo and CFT) have not yet been ratified.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Official: Germany would've been Iran's 1-st trade partner if not for US sanctions
Business 19:59
Iran looks to inject liquidity in power, water-related projects
Business 19:54
CO2, CO3 emissions drop to zero at 6, 7, 8 phases of Iran’s South Pars Gas Complex
Business 19:38
Iran discloses amount of damage caused to electric power system
Society 19:23
Iranian banker: EU should either buy oil from Iran or create financial channel
Business 18:56
Iran exports metal products worth over $1B to Iraq
Business 17:04
Latest
Official: Germany would've been Iran's 1-st trade partner if not for US sanctions
Business 19:59
Iran looks to inject liquidity in power, water-related projects
Business 19:54
CO2, CO3 emissions drop to zero at 6, 7, 8 phases of Iran’s South Pars Gas Complex
Business 19:38
Iran discloses amount of damage caused to electric power system
Society 19:23
Azerbaijani Social Development Fund launches tender for construction work
Business 19:21
FAO launching new project to support agriculture in Georgia
Economy 19:20
Azerbaijan's Deputy PM talks increase of salaries in country
Politics 19:20
Gold production increasing in Azerbaijan
Economy 19:16
Iranian banker: EU should either buy oil from Iran or create financial channel
Business 18:56