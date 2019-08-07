Iran urges UN members to condemn US sanctions on Zarif as breach of international law

7 August 2019 01:21 (UTC+04:00)

The international community should condemn the US for imposing sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif because the action is in violation of international law, Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said in a letter sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran deems such illegal action a flagrant infringement of the fundamental principles of diplomatic law, in particular the principle of inviolability and immunity of high-ranking foreign officials, including immunity of incumbent ministers of foreign affairs, as a universally accepted norm and rule of customary international law," Ravanchi said.

"It is imperative for the international community to condemn the United States’ unlawful behaviour in the interest of promoting multilateralism."

Last month, the US Treasury Department sanctioned Zarif as part of its maximum pressure policy on Iran that also targets officials associated with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The escalation of tensions between the two countries started in 2018, when Washington unilaterally left the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and reinstated harsh economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic. Exactly a year later, Iran announced that it would suspend some of its obligations under the JCPOA.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
CBI Governor: Iranian importers to pay customs duties after release of goods
Finance 8 August 18:36
Iran's SPGC announces tender to buy Promet Moisture
Tenders 8 August 18:22
Iran plans more mine privatization and production increase
Economy 8 August 18:03
Iran to draft saffron development plan
Economy 8 August 18:00
Iranian organization to hold tender to protect Hirkan forests
Tenders 8 August 17:33
Iran exported 16,000 tons of tea to 36 countries
Economy 8 August 17:09
Latest
At least 200,000 Nigerians die from food poisoning annually: official
World 04:14
Thousands of train passengers stranded as all lines blocked at London station
World 03:46
World Bank's portfolio in Nigeria among largest in Africa: official
World 03:20
Broadcom to buy Symantec's enterprise unit for $10.7 billion in software push
World 02:42
Tesla hit by lawsuit claiming thousands of owners lost battery capacity after software update
World 02:41
Finland to have new culture minister for one year
World 01:51
Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
World 01:34
Yemen's Houthis launch drone attacks on Saudi's Abha airport
World 00:58
UK to ease visa restrictions on top scientists post-Brexit
World 00:16