Iran may leave NPT in case of nuclear deal's termination, says diplomat

9 November 2019 20:33 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran may withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in case of final termination of the nuclear deal, Iranian ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"After completing the steps to terminate obligations stipulated by the nuclear deal we can withdraw from the NPT as certain forces inside Iran demand that," the IRIB radio and television corporation quoted him as saying on Saturday.

On November 6, Iran started injecting gas into to the centrifuges at the Fordow nuclear facility, which basically signals the beginning of the fourth stage of Tehran’s reduction of its nuclear deal commitments.

The future of the Iranian nuclear deal was called in question after the United States’ unilateral pullout from the JCPOA on May 8, 2018 and Washington’s introduction of oil export sanctions against Tehran. Iran argues that all other participants, the Europeans in the first place, ignore some of their own commitments in the economic sphere, thus making the deal in its current shape senseless.

