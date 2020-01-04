Iranian parliament to hold closed meeting dedicated to major general’s death

4 January 2020 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian parliament will hold a closed meeting dedicated to the death of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 5, spokesman for the Iranian parliament's presiding board Assadolah Abbasi said.

"Some representatives of the security and military structures will also attend the meeting,” Abbasi added, Trend reports referring to Tasnim News Agency.

The spokesman added that the details of the US attack will be discussed at the meeting.

“A parliamentary meeting will not be held on January 6 as MPs will attend the funeral ceremony of Qassem Soleimani,” Abbasi said.

On Jan. 3, Major General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - Quds Force was killed as a result of air strikes at Baghdad Airport. The Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination of the Iranian general.

Reportedly, the purpose of the operation was to suppress Iran’s possible further attacks.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Britain warns nationals against travel to Iraq and Iran
Europe 12:33
Iran-Kazakhstan trade to improve transit via North-South Transport Corridor
Transport 12:28
Oil price could skyrocket if situation further escalates in Iraq
Oil&Gas 12:13
Iran's parliamentary commission investigates Iranian major general's murder
Iran 12:10
Iran's Arak Bazaar closes due to Soleimani's death
Iran 11:59
Iranian general’s death adds high degree of uncertainty to oil market
Oil&Gas 11:55
Latest
Georgia introduces new regulations in financial sector
Finance 14:18
Turkey sees increase of tourists from US
Tourism 14:12
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender for wells study
Tenders 14:11
CEC discloses number of political parties for upcoming early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 13:40
285 candidates for MP registered in Azerbaijan
Politics 13:31
Dynamics of Georgian car market in 2019
Business 13:07
Number of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan citizens' visits to Turkey increases
Tourism 12:55
Iraq military denies air strike took place on Saturday in Taji
Arab World 12:36
Azerbaijan’s Karmen company discloses production, export volumes of flour
Business 12:36