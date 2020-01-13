Working group created in Iran over downed plane

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

A working group has been created in Iran in connection with the accidentally downed Ukraine International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 plane, Trend reports referring to Iranian government’s website.

The decision was made at the meeting of the Iranian Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the decision, Iranian minister of roads and urban development has been appointed the head of the working group, and the minister of defense, the minister of justice, the foreign minister, the vice president for legal affairs, the head of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs and the official representative of the government have been appointed members of the working group.

The Iranian government expressed regret over the delay in disseminating information about the incident and noted that the event should have immediately been brought to the attention of officials and the Iranian people.

The Ukraine International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 crashed in Tehran province on Jan. 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran's Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement on Jan. 11 saying that the aircraft was shot down by the Iranian Air Defense System.

