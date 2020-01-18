Iran to hand black boxes of downed plane to Ukraine - Iranian official

18 January 2020 21:41 (UTC+04:00)

Flight data recorders of the Ukrainian passenger plane, which was accidentally downed outside Tehran, will be sent to Kiev, Hassan Rezaifar, head of the accidents investigation commission at Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We have once more consulted with Ukrainian experts and [confirmed] that it is impossible to decode black boxes in Iran" he said quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

"At the request of the Ukrainian authorities, the black boxes of the Ukrainian downed jet will not be read in Iran, but instead will be transferred to Ukraine for analysis and reading," the official added.

Rezaifar noted that "with the use of the expertise of the countries of France, Canada and America we will try to read the [flight data recorders] in Kiev."

"If this effort is unsuccessful then the black box will be sent to France," he added.

On Friday, the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general filed another request to Iran asking to hand Kiev the flight data recorders of the downed plane. Ukraine had submitted a previous request to Iran on January 15. On the same day, head of the Kiev Research Institute of Forensic Studies Alexander Ruvin said that an international team of experts would start reading the black boxes in Kiev on January 20.

On January 8, a Boeing-737 of the Ukrainian International Airlines bound for Kiev crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport. The crash killed all 176 people on board - citizens of Afghanistan, Germany, Iran, Canada and Ukraine and also British and Swedish subjects. On January 11, Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff released a statement admitting the plane had been mistakenly shot down. According to Iranian Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, the plane was misidentified as a cruise missile by the air defense force.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New buses to be imported for Iran’s Tehran city
Business 17:50
Oil production up on Iran’s Rag Sefid 1 field
Oil&Gas 17:36
Solar panel stations to be built in Iran’s Tehran city
Business 17:16
Export of products from Iran to Eurasian Economic Union’s member-states up
Finance 17:04
Iran discloses oil production volume on North Azadegan field
Oil&Gas 16:35
Iran-India trade turnover down
Business 16:06
Latest
100 injured in clashes between protesters, riot police in Lebanon's capital: TV report
Other News 22:24
Turkish Grand National Assembly ex-member: Renewal of parliament to give new impetus to Azerbaijan’s development
Politics 21:25
Azerbaijani deputy PM: None of perpetrators of January 20 tragedy punished
Politics 21:24
Azerbaijan participates in International Green Week exhibition in Berlin (PHOTO)
Economy 21:09
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation holds 10th General Meeting
Society 20:58
Airport, businesses still closed after blizzard hits Canada's Newfoundland
Other News 20:37
Javid aims to double UK growth after Brexit
Europe 20:08
Car bomb targets Turkish contractors in Somalia, 15 injured
Other News 19:03
Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan addresses letter to UN Secretary General on illegal arrest of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:46