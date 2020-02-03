Saudi Arabia blocks Iran from Islamic grouping's meeting: Tehran

3 February 2020 00:58 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia has barred an Iranian delegation from an Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Jeddah on Monday where U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan will be discussed, the Iranian foreign ministry said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Saudi authorities have not issued visas for the Iranian participants, ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

“The government of Saudi Arabia has prevented the participation of the Iranian delegation in the meeting to examine the ‘deal of the century’ plan at the headquarters of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation,” Mousavi said, the Fars news agency reported.

Mousavi said Iran has filed a complaint with the OIC and accused Saudi Arabia of misusing its position as the host for the organization’s headquarters. There was no immediate comment from Saudi officials.

