Zarif, UN chief discuss Afghanistan's latest developments on phone
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Secretary General of United Nations Antonio Guterres discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan on phone late on Friday, Trend reports citing IRNA.
According to the ministry's Information Dissemination Department, Zarif and Guterres dealt with the latest situation in Afghanistan late on Friday.
Zarif had recently met with Guterres in Munich Security Conference in Germany.
