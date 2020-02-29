Iran Embassy in Sweden ready for shipment of medical equipment

Iranian diplomatic mission in Sweden said on Saturday that it is well-prepared for coordination to ship medical equipment provided by the Swedish individuals, companies, government and Iranian nationals to Iran to fight coronavirus epidemic, Trend reports with reference to IRNA.

In its statement, Iranian mission said that the medical security and well-being of all countries are interdependent.

It stressed the importance of establishing collective cooperation and international determination in fighting coronavirus epidemic.

Earlier, Head of the Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday that 34 Iranians have passed away due to coronavirus.

He said that 388 people have been affected by the virus so far.

The average age of the deceased has been reported over 60, he pointed out.

Iran has temporarily shut down schools, universities, and other education centers, and cancelled all the public gatherings like concerts and sport events to help curb the disease.