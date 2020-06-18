Iran tests new cruise missiles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elnur Baghishov –Trend:

Iran has test-fired short- and long-range cruise missiles during the Iran Navy training in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman, Trend reports citing Islamic Republic of Iran Army’s (AJA) official website.

The targets at a distance of 280 kilometers were hit by these missiles, according to report.

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi who took part in the navy trainings, said that the military exercises and cruise missile tests have further increased the capabilities of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Ghasem Taghizadeh said that Iranian Defense Ministry will continue to provide the Iranian Armed Forces with strategic and modern equipment to increase its combat capability.