Iran says sets up underground missile bases along southern coasts

Iran has established onshore and offshore underground missile bases along the coasts of the Gulf and the Sea of Oman, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The IRGC Navy, like the IRGC Aerospace Force, has established underground and offshore coast-to-sea missile cities," Ali Reza Tangsiri was quoted by Tasnim news agency as saying.

The "missile-launching floating cities" would be put on display at the discretion of authorities, Tangsiri added.

Besides, the IRGC Navy has formed "naval Basij," or naval volunteer forces, along Iran's 2,200-km southern coasts, which comprise 428 flotillas and more than 23,000 servicemen, he noted.

"If the U.S. forces make any mistake, they will be followed as far as the Gulf of Mexico," the Iranian commander warned.