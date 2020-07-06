Iran calls for promotion of strategic ties with Venezuela

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday called for promotion of strategic ties between Iran and Venezuela, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Rouhani made the remarks in a congratulatory message to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Venezuela's Independence Day.

The Iranian president urged boost of "brotherly" ties with the Latin American country, expressing hope that Venezuela will overcome the problems caused by its enemies through "resistance."

Iran has recently sent several shipments of fuel to energy-hungry Venezuela amid U.S. sanctions.