Iran extradites 14 Pakistani inmates

Some 14 Pakistan prisoners have been transferred from Iran to Pakistan, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Pursuant to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Iran in April 2019 during which he requested President Hassan Rouhani of Islamic Republic of Iran to grant amnesty to the Pakistani prisoners on humanitarian grounds, a sum of 14 prisoners were extradited to their country.

The transfer of prisoner took place under the agreement of Transfer of Sentenced Persons that was signed in 2014.

The transfer took place at the Mirjaveh -Taftan border where the Pakistani authorities received the prisoners.

This is the first transfer after the agreement has been ratified by both countries in 2018.