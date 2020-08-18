Oil minister derides US for fabricated seizure of iranian tankers

Iran Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh on Tuesday derided the US over fabricated seizure of Iranian oil tankers, saying Washington aims to "produce a victory for itself."

Zangeneh made the remarks in an encounter with reporters on the sidelines of a Majlis commission meeting this morning.

Neither the ship, nor the cargoes belong to Iran, said the minister adding that the cargo had been delivered to Venezuela on international trade scheme of Freight on Board of the ship at sea (FOB).

United States has actually seized Venezuela's assets not Iran's, Zangeneh said.