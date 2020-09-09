Iranian army prepares for military exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Iranian army will launch the 'Zolfogar 99' naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz in Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean in an area of 2 million square kilometers, tomorrow (September 10), Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said, Trend reports citing Iranian army’s official website.

According to Sayyari, the three-day military exercises will involve the Navy, Air Force, Land Forces and Defense Forces.

The rear admiral added that ships, submarines, including the 'Fatih' submarine and other military equipment will be used in the military exercises.

“At the same time, Simorgh UAVs will be used in these military exercises,” he said.