Iran's parliament discuses idea of withdrawal from Non-Proliferation Treaty

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.3

Trend:



Parliament's national security committee has held several meetings over strategic plans to lift sanctions long before the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh said a member of parliament.



"MP's have clearly stated during parliament's recent session on Tuesday that there should not be emotional confrontation and the following plan would require planning," Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpey told Trend in an interview.



"Commission has announced that it has worked on the plan for a long time and it's not related to the assassination of Fakhrizadeh and was decided over the plan due to lack of commitment of members of P 5+1 and the US to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," he added.



Bandpey went on to say that there have been discussions of leaving the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) that did not include in this plan. Members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action did not fulfill their commitments and impose more pressures outside of JCPOA. They did not help Iran in oil sales or lifting sanctions that needed to be gradually removed.



"Considering all the conditions of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action it was right of all signatories to fulfill the commitment to JCPOA. The parliament observed the conditions and the government announced that it is ready for new conditions, and acted to raise the issue," he noted.



According to him one of the concerns of MP's was that the parliament one-month deadline that was set for the government to resume work of centrifuges and uranium enrichment might be brief but Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has stated that infrastructures are available.



"One of the problems of MP's was that specified deadline was limited and that the government is not practically capable of implementing the commitment that would create a contradiction between parliament's plan and the government work," he pointed out.



"However the government's representative stated that there is no problem and if the parliament obliges the government would start to work from Thursday, and the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran is required to implement parliament's plan," Bandpey said.



"The International Atomic Energy Agency did not comply to impartial principle when others withdrew from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the IAEA did not defend Iran's rights," he added.



The Iranian parliament has approved the general strategic plan by 251 votes to lift sanctions and protecting the interests of the Iranian nation.

According to this plan the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is obligated to annually produce and store at least 120 kilograms of 20 percent enriched uranium two months after approval of the law, and execute an operation to install, inject gas, enrichment and storage of enriched uranium with at least 1,000 IR-2m machines in the underground section of Natanz atomic facility in three months.