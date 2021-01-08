Lifting sanctions - Iran's logical demand - Iran's Supreme Leader

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

Iran's Supreme Leader announced that if the other JCPOAs parties will return to their obligations, so will Iran and Iran's logical demand is the lifting of sanctions.

Iranian Supreme Leader gave a televised speech on the anniversary of the people of Qom’s uprising against the Pahlavi regime, Trend reports citing Khamenei.ir.

"Iran's Parliament and government decision to enrich uranium to 20% is totally logical and wise. When they don't abide by any of their JCPOA commitments, it's nonsensical for Iran to abide by all its commitments," he added.

The uranium enrichment process began at the Fordow nuclear facility in Iran on Monday (Jan. 4), IRNA reported. A purity of 20% far exceeds the limit of 3.67% allowed under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.