Iran dismisses having any 'secret talks' with Biden's team to bring US back to JCPOA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

Trend:

Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif has denied that Iran has been holding talks with Joe Biden's team to bring back the US to the JCPOA, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.

The correspondent of the French daily, Le Figaro claimed on Tuesday that for about three weeks now, the new Biden Administration and Iran have quietly negotiated to prepare for a return of the United States to JCPOA, from which Trump withdrew in 2018.

"Discussions took place in New York between the Iranian representative to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, and an American envoy of the Biden administration", a source familiar with the circles of power in Tehran allegedly told Le Figaro.

Zarif said that Ravanchi has been in Tehran for three weeks, so the claim of the French daily is wrong.

Zarif told reporters that Ravanchi held no talks with the US or has delivered any messages to the US officials from Iran.

Zarif called the French daily's claims 'baseless'.

When asked about the US-Iran disagreements about the JCPOA, Zarif said that 'there is no need to negotiate at all'.

"What happened is that the US government has failed with its obligations. According to the remarks of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, if they [Americans] remove the sanctions, there will be no problems from our view."

"The US president is responsible for the sanctions, so if they 're removed, Iran will be open to talks on the JCPOA," said Zarif.