CBI says S.Korean gov't has 'no will' to solve issue with Iran's blocked assets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March. 12

Trend:

The South Korean government has no independent will to solve the problem of Iran's funds frozen in Korean banks, governor of Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati said on Instagram, Trend reports.

"News reports said the US Secretary of State has said that unless Iran returns to the nuclear deal, 'we will not release Iranian resources in Korea'," Hemmati said.

“In this regard, a few points are worth mentioning,” he said. “It was clear from the beginning that the Korean government does not have independent will to solve the problem of Iran's frozen funds."

He went on to say that the Korean ambassador to Iran requested the talks and the agreement to release Iran's resources.

"I asked them at the meeting whether they should get the necessary permission from the Americans,” Hemmati said.

“The Central Bank has a plan to meet the country's foreign exchange needs, regardless of its blocked resources in South Korea and other countries,” said Hemmati.

"Therefore, the supply of foreign exchange for basic goods, medicine and medical equipment as well as raw materials of production units is ongoing, he added.

"Since the beginning of the year, the Central Bank has provided $10 billion in foreign currency at official rate (42,000 rial per dollar) for import of basic commodities, medicine and medical equipment,” said Hemmati.