No obstacles on strengthening Azerbaijan-Iran relations - Iranian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

There are no political obstacles to strengthening relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, and it is hoped the relations will develop through the efforts of the two countries private sectors, the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, Trend reports citing Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines & Agriculture (ICCIMA).

He made the remark in a webinar held with the participation of the deputy chairman of ICCIMA, and the heads of the Iranian Confederation of Employers' Associations (ICEA), Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), and Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation (AEC).

Mousavi noted that economic infrastructures in Azerbaijan can accept the participation of Iranian companies and the private sector. The trade turnover between Iran and Azerbaijan is unsatisfactory. Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia have already been liberated. In our opinion, the trade turnover between the two countries should increase by a minimum of 20 percent. Especially, the two countries are interested in developing relations.

According to the statistics of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), the trade turnover between Iran and Azerbaijan amounted to 936,000 tons worth $364 million during the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2020, through February 18, 2021). So, Iran exported 912,000 tons of goods worth $343 million to Azerbaijan and imported 24,000 tons worth $21.4 million from Azerbaijan over the reporting period.