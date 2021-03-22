Tehran, New Delhi having good cooperation in COVID-19 vaccine production - ambassador

Iran’s Ambassador to India in an interview with Indian mass media on Monday appreciated India for forwarding Corona vaccines to Iran, and said that the two countries are cooperating with each other satisfactorily in exchanging information of its production, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Talking to India’s ANI news agency, Ali Chegeni said that India has a good reputation for assisting the other countries at times of need, adding: We have received several parcels of Indian-made Corona vaccines, and besides Iran, many other countries, too, have praised New Delhi’s humanitarian contributions on Corona vaccines to them.

“Iran, too, has produced its own Corona vaccines and we are sharing our information on its production with India, enjoying very excellent scientific cooperation with India,” added Chegeni.

Focusing on Iranian New Year celebrations, the Iranian ambassador said that Iran and India also enjoy excellent cultural relations, and are geographically speaking in the same civilizational area.

The Iranian New Year, Nowruz, forwards the message of friendship, friendly coexistence, forgetting enmities, all over the world, especially in South East Asia, he said.

“Therefore, the message of Nowruz for the world nations is the message of humanity aimed at mutual understanding, unity, brotherhood and problem resolving,” added the amabssador.

The Iranian Embassy on Monday also held a ceremony on the occasion of Nowruz in New Delhi which was attended by the Indian Minister for Religious Minorities Abbas Naqavi.

India recently forwarded 500,000 doses of Covaccine Corona vaccines to Iran and had earlier sent 125,000 doses of Corona vaccines made by that country’s Baharat Bio-Tech Co.