Iran should have long-term agreements with other countries, similar to one with China - official

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.6

Trend:

The 25-year Iran-China agreement does not include any contract, numbers, figures or offers, or any exclusive rights or specific obligations, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports via Mehr news agency.

"The document would define the framework of Iran and China's cooperation in the next 25 years, bu it doesn't mean it is a 25-year contract," Khatibzadeh explained.

"There have been rumors and concerns over foreign military forces being stationed in Iran, but these rumors are completely false and against Iran's constitution," he said.

"What has been signed between Iran and China is not a treaty, it is not a legal and obligatory document. The Foreign Ministry is not responsible for implementation of this agreement but it is the coordinator," he said.

Khatibzadeh pointed out that there is possibility for Iran to have more similar documents with other countries.

"We had a joint document with Russia, and it should be expanded," he said.