MFA says Iran-Kyrgyzstan trade turnover has potential to grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The trade turnover between Iran and Kyrgyzstan does not correspond to the existing potential, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, Trend reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

He made the remark during a meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev in Kyrgyzstan.

Zarif emphasized that cooperation between the two countries should be developed mainly in the areas of engineering, road construction, construction of dams, thermal power plants, construction of solar and hydroelectric power plants, transport and transit.

He added that trade relations between the two countries will increase with the removal of some barriers to cooperation between the two countries, including the coronavirus pandemic and the lifting of sanctions.

The minister noted that Iran is ready to fully cooperate with the Eurasian Economic Union.

Speaking in the meeting, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev thanked Iran for sending humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kazakbayev, Kyrgyzstan and Iran are ready to cooperate in various areas, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, construction of small and medium-sized hydropower plants and the resumption of flights between the two countries.

According to the statistics of the Trade Promotion Organization (TPOI), Iran exported 22,300 tons of goods worth $38.1 million to Kyrgyzstan during the first 11 months of last Iranian year (from March 20, 2020 through February 18, 2021), and imported 10,000 tons of goods worth $5.2 million from Kyrgyzstan.