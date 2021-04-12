Iran tightens restrictions for travelers on borders with Turkey, Iraq

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.12

Trend:

Iran has set strict restrictions on its land borders, specifically for travelers from Turkey and Iraq, said the Director General of Transit Department in Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization of Iran, Javad Hedayati, Trend reports via ILNA.

"The National Headquarter to Fight Coronavirus has strengthened the regulations on the borders with Turkey and Iraq, and the new limitations have been announced," said Hedayati.

"Healthcare officials are stationed at the border terminals to test all travelers with rapid and CPR tests," he said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.