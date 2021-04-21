JCPOA Joint Commission sets third expert group

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.21

The Joint Commission during its ongoing meetings in Vienna regarding the US return to JCPOA, has decided to create a third expert group to start looking into the possible sequencing of respective measures.

The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resumed its work in Vienna in a physical format this Tuesday. The Joint Commission is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the JCPOA.

The Joint Commission was chaired, on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell, by the EEAS Political Director Enrique Mora and was attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Iran, Trend reports citing European External Action Service (EEAS) official website.

Participants took stock of progress made in the ongoing discussions in Vienna regarding specific measures needed in terms of sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation for the possible return of the US to the JCPOA and its full and effective implementation.

Participants reiterated their resolve to further pursue their joint diplomatic effort including in the Joint Commission and through continued separate contacts of the Coordinator with all JCPOA participants and the United States.

The Joint Commission will reconvene its work in the course of next week.