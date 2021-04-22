Iranian president discusses implementation of JCPOA

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr. 22

Trend:

Iranian President said the original JCPOA must be implemented, not a word less and not a word more.

"Today, everyone knows that the solution to Iran's nuclear program issue is the implementation of the nuclear agreement, and it is clear to everyone; including P5+1, EU, and the region,” Iran President Hassan Rouhani said in the cabinet meeting today on Wednesday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

“This agreement must be well implemented,” he added.

He clarified that Iran is not looking for extravagance.

“In last 4 years, hundreds of billions of dollars of damage have been inflicted on Iran due to US withdrawal from JCPOA,” he said.

Explaining the three stages in this regard, Rouhani said that the first stage is the lifting of sanctions, which is the responsibility of the United States.

The President continued that the same economic conditions that were predicted in 2015 and promised in JCPOA should be returned.

“Any sanctions with new labels should be lifted and we should return to an acceptable balanced economy,” the president said. They should also return and then we do our commitments within the framework of JCPOA.

Referring to the Vienna talks, Rouhani added that apparently, they (US side) are serious at this stage and promised to lift the sanctions.

“All oil and petrochemical sectors sanctions should be put on paper and be promised to be lifted. They must tell us exactly how the sanctions will be lifted,” he said.

Rouhani added that there are other steps that need to be taken.