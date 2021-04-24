Iranian FM to visit Qatar and Iraq

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Qatar and Iraq on April 25, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The spokesman said that the Iranian FM will be accompanied by a political delegation.

He added that the Iranian FM will meet with high-ranking officials of the two countries.

Khatibzadeh noted that within the visit, bilateral relations, regional and trans-regional talks will be held.