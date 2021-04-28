Iran releases list of countries from which it won't accept flights due to COVID-19

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.28

Trend:

Iran's National Headquarters to Control Coronavirus has issued a list of 42 countries in terms of the COVID-19 spread, the flights from which to Iran should be banned, or only be carried out via special permissions, said the spokesman of Civil Aviation Organization of Iran Mohammad Hassan Zeybakhsh, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

"A total of 15 countries listed in the special coronavirus condition category are banned for all sorts of flights, while 26 countries were categorized as 'hazardous', and the flights in this care should be carried out only through special protocols," he said.

"The countries with special condition are banned from direct or indirect flights except for diplomatic or international representative travels. There would be no direct or indirect flights from these 15 countries to Iran or vice versa," he said.

"The banned countries include India, Pakistan, Brazil, France, Botswana, Iraq, Czech Republic, Estonia, Ireland, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Slovakia, Zambia," he said.

Meanwhile, the countries from the 'hazardous list' include: Albania, Andorra, Bahrain, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina , Colombia, Egypt, Ecuador, Hungary, Jordan, Kosovo, Latvia, Lebanon, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Palestine, Santa Lucia, Serbia, Seychelles, Slovenia, Sweden, Syria, Tanzania and the Emirates," he said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.