Iran's new government should remove production obstacles - Chamber of Commerce

TEHRAN, Iran, May.5

Trend:

Iran's next government should have plans to remove the production obstacles and reduce domestic pressure, said the member of board of representatives in Iran's Chamber of Commerce Ali Shariati, Trend reports via ISNA.

"While less than two months remaining until the presidential election, we do not know the final candidates and their plans to run the country," said Shariati.

"It seems that the new government should finalize the debate about dividing the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade so there would be proper plans for important things," he said.

"While Iran's economy is facing limitations, reforming wrong domestic policies could soften the burden a little. If the domestic conditions for production are fixed, we can expect the Vienna talks to be successful and the drop of sanctions. All this would positively affect Iran's economy," Shariati said.