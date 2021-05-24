Visit program of Iranian FM's in Azerbaijan announced
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Bilateral relations, regional and international issues will be discussed during Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's visit to Azerbaijan on May 25, Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.
The Iranian minister's visit to Azerbaijan is part of ongoing consultations between Iranian and Azerbaijani officials.
Within the visit, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will meet with high-ranking Azerbaijani officials and hold talks.
