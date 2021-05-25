Iran to begin vaccination with domestic COVID-19 vaccine in June

TEHRAN, Iran, May 25

The head of the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order of Iran (EIKO) announced the production of 4 to 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the next 1.5 months, Mohammad Mokhber said, Trend reports citing Tasnim News Agency.

“The third phase of human trials for 'COVIran-Barekat' vaccine has progressed by almost 50 percent and the mass production is underway,” he said.

Mokhber added that all the results received from testing up until now were very good.

He expressed hope that in June, general vaccination can begin, using the abovementioned vaccine.

Mokhber announced that over 800,000- 1 million doses of vaccine have been produced so far.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.