President and parliament speaker cast vote in presidential election

TEHRAN, Iran, June 18

Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf cast their votes in the country's presidential election that is being held today in the Islamic Republic, Trend reports.

Iran is holding its 13-th presidential election today. Polls opened at 7 am (local time).

Four candidates are running for the presidency: Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran), Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran), Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament), Abdulnasser Hemmati (Former Director General of the Central Bank of Iran).

Three of the candidates are from the conservative faction, and one (Abdulnasser Hemmati) is from the reformist faction.

The presidential election is scheduled to last until the end of the day, and may br extended, if necessary.

There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran. A total of 59.3 million voters can participate in the 13th presidential election in Iran.