Iran's current president, presidential candidates cast votes in presidential election (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iranian officials are voting in the 13th presidential election in Iran, Trend reports.

According to the report, incumbent Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, presidential candidates Mohsen Rezaee, Ibrahim Raisi, Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi , Abdulnasser Hemmati and other officials have voted in the presidential election.

As reported, the 13th presidential election in Iran started today at 07:00 local time.

Four candidates are running for the presidency:

- Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran),

- Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran),

- Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament),

- Abdulnasser Hemmati (Former Director General of the Central Bank of Iran).

The presidential election is scheduled to last until 00:00 at night. If necessary, the election time can be extended until 02:00.

There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran. A total of 59.3 million voters can participate in the 13th presidential election in Iran.