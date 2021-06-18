Technical issue in Iran presidential election resolved - deputy minister

TEHRAN, Iran, June.18

Trend:

The technical problem for 1 percent of voting stations has been resolved and they are immediately turning to function from online to offline, said Deputy Interior Minister and the Head of the country's election headquarters.

"There was a technical issue at first that perhaps involved one percent of stations but the Interior Minister ordered the work would change in these stations immediately from online to offline to prevent delaying people," said Jamal Orf, Trend reports citing Iran's Interior Ministry website.

"Iran's position in regional and international political and security equations is in a way that its presidential election would affect regional and international changes. The country's election headquarter has considered all necessary measures and predictions in establishing security in the election and predicted to not have a specific problem in the election," he added.

"The necessary predictions and plans were prepared to comply with maximum health protocols, vast use of sanitary items such as mask and sanitizers and social distancing provide proper conditions for people participating in the election. In this regard, we used the experience of other countries in their election during coronavirus situation," Orf noted.

As reported, the 13th presidential election in Iran started today at 07:00 local time.

Four candidates are running for the presidency:

- Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran),

- Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran),

- Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament),

- Abdulnasser Hemmati (Former Director-General of the Central Bank of Iran).

The presidential election is scheduled to last until 00:00 at night. If necessary, the election time can be extended until 02:00.

There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran. A total of 59.3 million voters can participate in the 13th presidential election in Iran.

Voting for the Iranian presidential election in Azerbaijan began at 08:00 in the morning and will last until 17:00. If necessary, the election time can be extended