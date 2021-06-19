Preliminary results of Iran’s presidential election declared

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

According to preliminary results of the 13th presidential election in Iran, Ebrahim Raisi received 17.8 million votes (62 percent), Head of Iran’s Election Committee, Jamal Orf said, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

The official noted that another presidential candidate, Mohsen Rezaee, received 3.3 million votes (11 percent).

“Also, Abdulnasser Hemmati received 2.4 million votes (8 percent) and Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi received 1 million votes (3 percent),” he added.

Orf said that according to the number of ballots used, 28.6 million people took part in the voting.

As reported, the 13th presidential election was held in Iran yesterday on June 18. Four candidates competed for the presidency:

- Mohsen Rezaee (Secretary of Expediency Discernment Council of Iran),

- Ebrahim Raisi (Chief Justice of Iran),

- Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament),

- Abdulnasser Hemmati (Former Director-General of the Central Bank of Iran).

A total of 59.3 million voters can participate in the 13th presidential election in Iran.