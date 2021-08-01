Iran's new president to be appointed on August 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi will be appointed by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on August 3, 2021, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

According to the report, a group of high-ranking Iranian officials will attend the ceremony dedicated to the appointment of Ebrahim Raisi to the presidency.

Reportedly, according to the Iranian Constitution, after the election of a president in Iran, the president is appointed by the Supreme Leader of Iran.

The inauguration ceremony of the new President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi will be held in the Iranian parliament on August 5, 2021. The new president will officially take office on August 7.

As reported, Ebrahim Raisi won the 13th presidential election on June 18, 2021 with 17.9 million (61.9 percent) votes.