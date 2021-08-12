Iran's membership in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation - imminent - SNSC

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug 12

"Fortunately, the political obstacles to Iran's membership in SCO have been removed and Iran's membership will be finalized through technical formalities,” Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said in a tweet, Trend reports.

Though not a member, Iran acquired observer status in the SCO in June 2005. The country applied for full membership in 2008 and again in 2010, both times unsuccessfully.