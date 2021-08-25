Mohsen Rezaee appointed Vice President of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has appointed Mohsen Rezaee as Iran's vice president for economic affairs, Trend reports citing the Iranian President Office’s official website.

The Iranian president also appointed Mohsen Rezaee as secretary of the Supreme Council for Economic Coordination of Iran's three main forces (government, parliament and judiciary) and Secretary of the Iranian government's Economic Committee.

Mohsen Rezaee graduated from Tehran University, Faculty of Economics, with a doctorate. He served as commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for 16 years and since 1997 as secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council.

Mohsen Rezaee was one of the presidential candidates in the 13th convocation presidential election in Iran.

